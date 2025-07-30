Trinamool vs Delhi Police Showdown: FIR, Counter FIR To Be Filed

Just hours after the Delhi Police issued a statement calling a video shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "baseless and fabricated", the Trinamool Congress brought the migrant family seen in the video to the party office in Kolkata from Delhi to counter the Delhi Police directly.

Seated between Trinamool MP Mausam Noor, MP Samirul Islam, Minister Firhad Hakim and leader Kunal Ghosh, the family from Malda who have been residing in New Delhi for over 25 years now levelled allegations against the Delhi Police of harassment, threat, torture and seeking ransom.

"Four people in plain clothes came to my house and asked for my Aadhaar and asked where my husband was. I was called Bangladeshi, taken to Mangalam Hospital and slapped, they asked me to say Jai Sri Ram and kicked me in my stomach. They demanded Rs 25,000 and then next day the police picked us up and tortured us and made us sign many papers," said Sajnur Parveen, the woman seen in the CCTV shared by Mamata Banerjee.

On July 27, the Chief Minister of West Bengal claimed "linguistic terror" being unleashed on Bengali Migrants in Delhi.

Atrocious!! Terrible!!



See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal.



See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the... pic.twitter.com/IwAXkQwy9V — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2025

A day later, DCP East Abhishek Dhania said the police conducted an enquiry and after examining CCTV footage and interrogating the Malda family, they had told the police, that their relative with political links had asked them to record this video and share it with local media.

#WATCH | Delhi: On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's X post on a Bengali migrant family beaten by Delhi police, DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, says, "West Bengal CM posted on 'X' that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted by the Delhi Police. Right after... pic.twitter.com/q9yr3L8iv7 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

"During the interrogation, she mentioned that her relative, who lives in the Malda district of West Bengal, is a political worker, and on his request, she made this baseless video and shared it with him. Later, he circulated the video in the local media... After a thorough investigation and inquiry, we have concluded that the entire video is baseless and fabricated. This video has been deliberately circulated on social media to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police," said DCP Dhania.

The BJP in the meantime have filed a complaint against the West Bengal Chief Minister with Delhi Police Crime Branch for sharing a "fake and communally provocative" video seeking an FIR against her. BJP MP Soumendu Adhikari submitted his complaint on 29th July. The Trinamool Congress has said they will file a FIR against Delhi Police in Kolkata urging the Kolkata Police to investigate the allegations made by the Malda family against Delhi Police.

"We will rehabilitate the family, provide fresh documents that have been seized by the police, even their mobile phones that were taken away. We will ensure they go back to Malda safely," added minister Firhad Hakim.