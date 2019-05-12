AAP Candidate Raghav Chadha Alleges 'Bogus Voting' In Delhi

AAP's Raghav Chadha claimed that one person was caught by them voting continuously

AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha accused BJP workers of casting "bogus votes" in Sangam Vihar constituency during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the city on Sunday.

"We allege that in Aruna Asaf Ali school booth in Tughlaqabad extension under Sangam Vihar legislative assembly constituency in South Delhi parliamentary constituency, there is widespread bogus voting being employed by BJP," said Mr Chadha.

"There is one person who was caught by us voting continuously in the booth. People want to get rid of Ramesh Bidhuri as they are fed up of his abusive behaviour. Due to this factor, BJP is employing unfair means but we would not allow this to continue. The person who was engaged in bogus voting has been caught and the police inspector employed at the booth who was lax in carrying out his duty has been removed from here," he added.

Bogus voting being done at a large scale at this polling station. Police and election officers facilitating it. AAP volunteers have uncovered the fraud. We are reaching the spot. pic.twitter.com/Bnw2WjD3M6 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 12, 2019

The AAP leader alleged malpractices being employed by BJP several times. In a tweet on May 10, Mr Chadha had said, "BJP goons distributing liquor in Girinagar (Kalkaji Vidhansabha) caught red-handed, along with bottles of liquor. Hope police will take strictest possible action."

Raghav Chadha is contesting from South Delhi constituency against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

Polling began at 7 am across the seven states and will continue till 6 pm. The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on May 19 and counting of votes will be held on May 23.

