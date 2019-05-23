Election Results: BJP Set To Retain All 7 Seats In Delhi, In Repeat Of 2014

Gautam Gambhir is leading by over 2 lakh votes in East Delhi

The BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, in what seems to be a repeat of its performance in the 2014 general elections, when it swept the national capital. Three of the BJP's seven candidates are leading with a margin over 2.4 lakh votes over the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party candidates.

Five BJP candidates from this election had contested in the 2014 polls from the same seat as this time. They had won in 2014 and all of them are now leading as votes are being counted.

BJP's state president Manoj Tiwari is leading from North East Delhi with the highest margin in any of the constituencies in the national capital. Mr Tiwari is leading by over 2.40 lakh votes with his closest rival Congress's Sheila Dikshit lagging with 55,000 votes. In 2014 too, Mr Tiwari won the seat.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is leading by over 2 lakh votes in East Delhi, leaving behind Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress and Atishi of AAP. A dramatic showdown had ensued between both AAP and BJP after derogatory pamphlets against Atishi were circulated and the Aam Aadmi Party blamed Gautam Gambhir for it.

In North West Delhi, singer Hans Raj Hans is in the lead by over 1,40,000 votes against Aam Aadmi Party's Gugan Singh.

Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP is leading over Congress's Ajay Maken in the New Delhi constituency with over 1,50,000 votes. Ms Lekhi had won in 2014 as well from the same constituency.

In West Delhi, Parvesh Verma from the BJP is at the front with a lead of close to a lakh votes. His closest rival is Congress's Mahabal Mishra. In the 2014 elections, Parvesh Varma had won the West Delhi seat.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is in the lead in the South Delhi constituency with over 50,000 votes over Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha. Mr Bidhuri had also won in 2014.

In Chandni Chowk, BJP's Harsh Vardhan is leading by just 20,000 votes over Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal. Harsh Vardhan had also won Chandni Chowk in 2014.

Celebrations began at various counting centres where jubilant supporters of BJP started bursting crackers and shouting slogans. Counting is underway for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

