Several Killed In Storms Across India, Warning For Tomorrow: 10 Facts

Delhi weather: A dust storm struck Delhi at around 5 pm on Sunday evening.
New Delhi: Several people were killed across the country on Sunday as thunderstorms and rain swept north, east and south India. Violent dust storms, followed by rain and lightning toppled walls and uprooted trees. Over 40 flights were diverted from Delhi airport. Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh and eight in Andhra Pradesh, officials told NDTV. According to reports, six people died in West Bengal, three in Telangana and two in Delhi due to the storm. The weather office has said thunderstorms are expected across north-west India over the next 48 to 72 hours, as several weather phenomenon including western disturbances, converge.
The Met office has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rains for a huge swathe of northern India over the next two to three days.
An orange category warning -- which means the weather can significantly impact the lives of people -- has been issued for the hilly areas in the north, the northeast and Odisha.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were put on hold for more than an hour this evening. "More than 40 flights have been diverted and some outbound flights have been delayed as well due to the weather," news agency IANS quoted an official of the airport as saying.
Delhi Metro services were hampered too. Thousands of commuters were stuck on the busy Blue Line, which links Dwarka in north-west Delhi to Noida and Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, for almost 45 minutes. The trains are now plying at a very low speed.
Around 5 in the evening, skies turned inky and visibility plummeted across the National Capital Region. A strong wind picked up, crashing through trees and turning the air a murky brown. The drizzle started soon after. The rains and storm brought down trees and tree branches in some areas of Delhi and led to traffic snarls.
The dust storm interrupted a programme Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend in east Delhi's IP Extension.
Met office said the storm was a result of western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir and cyclonic circulation over Haryana. An east-west trough from Haryana to Nagaland and easterly winds from Bay of Bengal are raising wind speed.
Last week, the met office predicted a huge storm across 13 states. Following the alert, schools in Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana were shut and extra police forces and emergency services were put on standby.