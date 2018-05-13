Several Killed In Storms Across India, Warning For Tomorrow: 10 Facts

Delhi weather: A dust storm struck Delhi at around 5 pm on Sunday evening.

New Delhi: Several people were killed across the country on Sunday as thunderstorms and rain swept north, east and south India. Violent dust storms, followed by rain and lightning toppled walls and uprooted trees. Over 40 flights were diverted from Delhi airport. Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh and eight in Andhra Pradesh, officials told NDTV. According to reports, six people died in West Bengal, three in Telangana and two in Delhi due to the storm. The weather office has said thunderstorms are expected across north-west India over the next 48 to 72 hours, as several weather phenomenon including western disturbances, converge.