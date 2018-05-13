Sudden Dust Storm, Rain Lash Delhi, Trees Uprooted, Traffic Halts Delhi Thunderstorm: The sky turned cloudy at around 4.30 pm. Humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the Meteorological department. The Met office forecast also said light rains would follow the dust storm.

A sudden dust storm and rain hit Delhi today evening. Visibility reduced and traffic slowed down in several areas of the national capital. The sudden change of weather came after a scorching hot morning. The sky turned cloudy at around 4.30 pm. Humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the Meteorological department. The Met office forecast also said light rains would follow the dust storm. The dust storm also interrupted a programme that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend in east Delhi's IP Extension.



at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as well, according to news agency ANI. The weather office said the wind speed was recorded between 50 and 70 kmph.



