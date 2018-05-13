Violent Dust Storm, Rain Hit Delhi, Flights Grounded, Trees Uprooted A dust storm hit Delhi on Sunday evening. People in open areas could be seen running for shelter as trees swayed about them

A dust storm hit Delhi on Sunday evening. People in open areas could be seen running for shelter as trees swayed about them

After days of warning, a heavy dust storm and rain hit the national capital today evening. Traffic came to a crawl at several areas in Delhi as the strong wind picked up dust and swirled them around, reducing visibility.



Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been put on hold, news agency ANI reported.



The sky turned brown within a matter of seconds as the full impact of the dust storm hit several areas in the national capital. The weather office said the wind speed was recorded between 50 and 70 kmph.



People in open areas could be seen running for shelter as trees swayed about them. Shoppers at crowded markets were taken by surprise as the sudden strong wind hit light structures and wares flew around.



At bus stops in south Delhi, people were seen huddling together to protect themselves from flying debris as tree branches broke.



The dust storm interrupted a programme that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend in east Delhi's IP Extension. A Vistara flight coming to Delhi from Srinagar was diverted to Amritsar due to the dust storm, news agency ANI reported.



Last week too, the national capital and neighbouring states saw strong winds and rain.

Under attack for issuing an alert for a thunderstorm that triggered widespread panic among people, especially in Delhi, the met office last week had said the wind speed observed was well within the range of what it had forecast. Last week, a dust storm accompanied by rain had wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing more than 100 people, uprooting trees and flattening houses.