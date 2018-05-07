13 States On Alert For Storm And Rain, Haryana Schools Closed Today: 10 Facts

Thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last week. (File)
New Delhi: Schools in Haryana will remain closed today and tomorrow after a thunderstorm alert was issued for today in 13 states.The Union Home Ministry warned of thunderstorms along with heavy rains, strong winds and hail in the north and eastern part of the country. The home ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week. Six northeastern states, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to get thunderstorm and rain today, according to the weather office advisory.
Chandigarh and surrounding areas got early morning showers today. Parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to get thunderstorm and squall today.
Northeastern states Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could see thunderstorm with gusty wind and heavy rain in isolated pockets.
Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday said the state government has asked all government and private schools to declare a holiday today. The government has put out safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall. All departments have been directed to stay alert, a spokesperson of the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.
Himachal Pradesh witnessed rains yesterday leading to a dip in temperature sin the hill state. Himachal too has been warned of thunderstorm with squall and hail today and tomorrow by the weather office. The upper regions of the state could get snow and rain till Thursday.
In Jharkhand, two people were killed and several injured after being struck by lightning in a village in Saraikela-Kharswan district, 55 km from Jamshedpur.
Dust storm and thunderstorm are likely at isolated places in western Rajasthan, the Met department said.
Last Wednesday, thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The worst-hit areas were villages around Agra where 48 people died and Rajasthan's Bharatpur which reported 19 deaths.
A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains near the Assam-Meghalaya border hit traffic on Sunday. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of National Highway-44 that conncetcs the Assam capital with Meghalaya. There was no report of any casualty. The landslide brought in in massive mound of mud and boulders on the highway.
Thunderstorm and heavy rain damaged houses, uprooted trees and snapped power supply in several districts of Assam since Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cut short his Karnataka election campaign tour in the weekend, took an aerial survey of Agra and Kanpur on Saturday, and visited the injured in hospital. Nearly 75 people were killed in last week's storm in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath will be back in Karnataka today for campaigning.