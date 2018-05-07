13 States On Alert For Storm And Rain, Haryana Schools Closed Today: 10 Facts

Thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last week. (File)

New Delhi: Schools in Haryana will remain closed today and tomorrow after a thunderstorm alert was issued for today in 13 states.The Union Home Ministry warned of thunderstorms along with heavy rains, strong winds and hail in the north and eastern part of the country. The home ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week. Six northeastern states, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to get thunderstorm and rain today, according to the weather office advisory.