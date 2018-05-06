Rain, Thunderstorm Warning For 13 States In The Next Two Days: 10 Facts

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm in Delhi and adjoining areas tomorrow

New Delhi: Thunderstorm and rain is likely in at least 13 states and two union territories tomorrow, the Union Home Ministry has said in an advisory. This morning, the ministry, quoting the weather department, had said that Delhi, its adjoining areas and parts of western Uttar Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorm and rain for about two hours. The home ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week.