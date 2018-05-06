Rain, Thunderstorm Warning For 13 States In The Next Two Days: 10 Facts

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm in Delhi and adjoining areas tomorrow
New Delhi: Thunderstorm and rain is likely in at least 13 states and two union territories tomorrow, the Union Home Ministry has said in an advisory. This morning, the ministry, quoting the weather department, had said that Delhi, its adjoining areas and parts of western Uttar Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorm and rain for about two hours. The home ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week.
Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in six northeastern states --- Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura tomorrow, according to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).
Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka and Kerala could see thunderstorms and gusty winds tomorrow, the weather department said in its warning.
Thunderstorm accompanied by squall and hail has been forecast at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab for Monday.
While thunderstorm and squall is likely at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi tomorrow, dust storms have been predicted for parts of Rajasthan.
Thunderstorm, squall and hail have been forecast for parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on Tuesday, according to the weather department.
Parts of Punjab, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, southern Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala could experience thunderstorm and gusty winds on Tuesday, said a warning by the weather department.
Thunderstorm accompanied by squall is likely at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while heavy rain could take place in parts of south Karnataka and Kerala.
Last week, thunderstorm and dust storm created havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The worst-hit areas were villages around Agra where 48 people died and Rajasthan's Bharatpur that reported 19 deaths.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cut short his election campaign in Karnataka, took an aerial survey of Agra and Kanpur yesterday, and visited the injured in hospital. Nearly 75 people were killed in last week's storm in Uttar Pradesh.
Asked why state officials hadn't taken similar steps when the dust storms ravaged parts of the state, Yogi Adityanath