18 Dead After Powerful Dust Storm Hits Rajasthan, Power Lines Snap The high-speed dust storm hit Rajasthan's Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts. Trees were uprooted and electricity poles were damaged in many areas

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT Alwar has been without electricity since last night after electric poles were damaged. Jaipur: Eighteen people are reported to have died in Rajasthan last night after heavy dust storm swept through the eastern parts of the state. The dust storm hit Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur districts, snapping power connections and uprooting many trees. Authorities fear that the number of people who have died may go up.



Alwar, 164 km from Delhi, has been without electricity since last night after electric poles were damaged by falling trees. Maximum damage was caused in Bharatpur district where 11 deaths have been reported.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has asked officers in the affected districts to provide help to the injured. "Distressed after storm in Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur. I have asked the concerned district authorities to ensure every possible help to treat all the injured. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," Vasundhara Raje tweeted this morning.

Trees were uprooted in the dust storm in many areas of eastern Rajasthan.



Dust storm and heavy rains hit Delhi as well on Wednesday evening. The Met department said a squall with a wind speed of 59 km per hour hit the city at 4:45 pm. The sudden gust of wind lasted for not more than a few minutes. 15 flights, including two international flights, were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather.



On Wednesday, heat wave was reported in parts of Rajasthan with Kota recording the highest temperature at 45.4 degrees. The weather department had warned of dust storm, heat wave and light rains in different pockets of the state.



(With inputs from PTI)



