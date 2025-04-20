Advertisement
Sanitation Worker, Minor Helper Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Sewer In Rajasthan

When one of the sanitation workers did not return from the sewer for a long time, his minor helper went down to check on him and fell unconscious.

Sanitation Worker, Minor Helper Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Sewer In Rajasthan
Manual sewer cleaning is prohibited in the country
Jaipur:

Two sanitation workers, including a minor, died of suffocation while cleaning a sewer line at a paper mill in Khedli town of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday. They were identified as Lacchi (50) and Hemraj (13) alias Akash, son of Sagar Valmiki.

Lacchi had entered the sewer line for cleaning. When he did not return for a long time, Hemraj went down to check on him and fell unconscious, an official said. "Both were later pulled out and rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead," he said.

Upon receiving information, Khedli Police Station Officer Dhirendra Gurjar reached the site, he said. The victims' family, along with members of the Valmiki community, also gathered at the hospital. They staged a protest and blocked the Hindon Gate in Khedli, demanding compensation and a government job for one member of the family.

Nagar Palika Vice Chairman Sandesh Khandelwal, Councillor Murarilal Sharma, and Business Committee President Pramod Bansal also met the bereaved families at the hospital.

Manual sewer cleaning is prohibited by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. This law mandates that no person be allowed to clean sewer lines manually, and outlines obligations for employers of those engaged in sewer cleaning.

The law and subsequent rules strictly prohibit manual entry into sewer lines and manholes for cleaning purposes. It mandates the use of safety equipment, regular gas testing, and monitoring of workers during sewer cleaning operations. Offences under this law are non-bailable, with stringent penalties for violating the provisions.

