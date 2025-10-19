Paris' Louvre Museum Closes After Robbers Flee With Jewellery: Report

Louvre has closed for the day after a French minister reported a robbery at the iconic museum in Paris that is home to some of the world's most iconic historical artefacts, including the Mona Lisa. The museum is yet to comment on the incident, but reports suggest jewellery had been stolen from the world-renowned museum. The Louvre cited "exceptional reasons" for the sudden closure.

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati first reported the robbery at the museum this morning.

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries reported. I'm on site with museum staff and police," she said in an online post.

Robbers fled the museum with jewellery, said local news agency AFP citing unnamed sources. It also cited a member of the minister's team as saying that at least one person had entered the museum. But he didn't mention any robbery.