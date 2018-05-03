Dust Storm, Rain In Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Kill Over 70: Updates

Houses collapsed, power lines snapped,in many parts of Rajasthan in the dust storm.



12:08 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted on the storm that has affected several parts of the country.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected," PM Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted on the storm that has affected several parts of the country.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been struck by intense weather conditions like storm, lightning and rains, leading to several deaths and damage to property. Forty five people died in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after heavy rains, hail storm and lightning struck western parts of the state. Agra has been the worst hit with 36 deaths. Government records said 38 people were injured across the state. In Rajasthan, 27 people have died and several injured in Rajasthan last night after a powerful dust storm swept through the state.