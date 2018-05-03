Over 70 Dead After Storm, Rain Hit Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan: 10 Points

Agra was the worst hit, 36 people died in the district in western Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: A dust storm, accompanied by rain, wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan yesterday, killing more than 70 people, uprooting trees and flattening houses. In Uttar Pradesh, 45 people died -- 36 of them in Agra alone. In neighbouring Rajasthan, the figure was 27. The storm swept across Delhi too, but no loss or damages have been reported from the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said the states have been offered help to deal with the crisis.