At Least 19 Killed Due To Dust Storm, Lightning In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.

All India | | Updated: June 07, 2019 13:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Least 19 Killed Due To Dust Storm, Lightning In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

At least 19 killed and 48 injured due to dust storm and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh


Lucknow: 

At least 19 persons were killed and 48 injured due to dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state relief commissioner said today.

"While six persons died in Mainpuri, three persons each died in Etah and Kasganj and one each in one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad in incidents related to dust storm and lightning," official data released by the UP relief commissioner said.

Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.

It is being reported that 41 people were injured in Mainpuri district.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons. He has directed ministers incharge of concerned districts to oversee relief operations," Principal Secretary Information Awanish Awasthi said.

In these incidents eight cattle also died, officials said. 
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar Pradeshdust storm

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................