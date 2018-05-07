Thunderstorm Alert Live Updates: 13 States On Alert For 2 Days, Haryana Schools Closed

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two union territories today. (File)

Here are the live updates on the status of thunderstorms:



07:52 (IST) Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in six northeastern states --- Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today, according to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD). 07:51 (IST) The weather office has issued storm alert in Delhi on Monday along with rain.

07:44 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his election campaign in Karnataka after nearly 75 people were killed in last week's storm in the state. On Saturday, Mr Adityanath took an aerial survey of Agra and Kanpur. 07:43 (IST) At least 124 people died and over 300 were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week.

Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two union territories today, the Union Home Ministry has said in an advisory issued on Sunday. Schools in Haryana have been asked to remain closed for the next two days following an alert issued by the Panchkula weather department. Thunderstorm accompanied by squall is likely at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while heavy rain could take place in parts of south Karnataka and Kerala, according to the weather department.At least 124 people died and over 300 were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week. Nearly 75 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh alone. Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his election campaign in Karnataka and met the injured in the hospital.