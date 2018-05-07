Dos And Don'ts During Thunderstorm: Delhi Government Issues Advisory

The advisory asks people to prepare an emergency kit with essential items and secure their houses before the storm hits. Also, it asks people to secure objects outside their houses and clear broken branches, which could cause possible damage or a flying hazard.
People have been asked to stay updated about the latest weather information and warnings. Also, avoid using metallic objects, corded telephones, running water or anything that could conduct electricity, the advisory said. Unplug unnecessary electrical appliances and ensure that children and animals are inside, it added.
CommentsIf outdoors during the storm, find a low lying area unlikely to flood and "crouch down with feet together and head down to make yourself a smaller target," the advisory said. The government advisory asked people to keep a safe distance from trees, or unstable structures, especially ones with tin roofs or metallic sheeting. During the storm, if on a two-wheeler, seek safe shelter and avoid metal structures and or constructions with metal sheeting. However, those inside a car or bus may remain in the vehicle until the storm passes or help arrives, the advisory said. Also, park away from trees or powerlines, it added. In case there's a tornado, evacuate the vehicle and seek shelter, the advisory said. After the thunderstorm, the public is advised to stay away from damaged areas and contact civic authorities to report fallen trees, powerlines, etc.
The Delhi Traffic Police advised the public to avoid travelling during the storm and keep a safe distance from trees. The Indian Meteorological Department said that while the impact of high-intensity winds and rain will be less tonight, the intensity is likely to increase tomorrow. The weather department, however, said the impact of the thunderstorm will be less than that of last week.
Thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last week, leaving over 100 people dead. The worst-hit areas were villages around Agra where 48 people died and Rajasthan's Bharatpur which reported 19 deaths.