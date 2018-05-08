Delhi And Suburbs On Storm Alert, Advice For Schools And Metro: 10 Facts

Search and rescue teams are on standby in every district of Delhi and NCR region over storm alert

New Delhi: Strong gusts of wind followed by rain hit several parts of Delhi and Gurgaon late on Monday night, with power cuts and uprooted trees being reported from parts of the national capital region. The met office has said that several parts of north India, including Delhi could witness thunderstorm and squall today as well with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour. As a precaution, some schools in Delhi and NCR region have declared holiday. The Delhi Traffic Police urged people to take precautions while commuting and the Delhi Metro said it was on alert for heavy rain. Search and rescue teams are on standby.