Thunderstorm Live Updates: Squall, Dust Storm Hit Delhi, 20 States On Alert

07:58 (IST) Khowai was worst hit by the thunderstorm. However, parts of Dhalai, Gomati, Unakoti, Sipahijala districts and South Tripura were also affected. 07:53 (IST) Sixteen relief camps were set up across Tripura on Monday. 2,500 people have taken shelter there. 07:51 (IST) A severe storm struck many parts of Tripura on Monday. An elderly woman was killed. 1800 houses have been damaged in the past 48 hours, officials from the state emergency operation centre said. 07:36 (IST) The Delhi Metro has decided to exercise extreme caution in running of trains in wake of the warning. 07:23 (IST) pic.twitter.com/pkB4a53zXo - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 7, 2018 07:22 (IST)

The met department has issued warnings about thunderstorms and squalls across 20 states: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Telangana, north Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 07:19 (IST) The bad weather in most states is likely to extend till Wednesday. Last week, at least 120 people were killed and more than 300 others injured across five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning.

Dust storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hour, hit the national capital and neighbouring Gurgaon just before midnight on Monday. The dust storm was followed by a squall, bringing down the temperature after a hot day, the weatherman said. The dust storm has also affected air services in Delhi. Six arriving flights and one departure flight have been delayed.The high-velocity wind swept through Delhi around 11.15 PM, an official at the Safdarjung observatory said.In Tripura, an elderly woman was killed and over 1,000 houses were damaged following a severe storm, officials from the state emergency operation centre said.