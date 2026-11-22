Delhi woke up to an air quality index (AQI) that remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday morning. This comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) unveils a strict new accountability framework aimed at slashing pollution levels across the National Capital Region (NCR) by up to 20 per cent next year.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 237 at 9 am. While the citywide average hovered in the 'poor' bracket, localised areas experienced worse air quality conditions, with five monitoring stations slipping into the 'very poor' category (AQI above 300).

At 9 am on the Sameer app, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, emerged as the most polluted hotspot in the capital with an AQI of 377, followed by Uttam Nagar (341), Sirifort (319), Delhi Technological University (309), and NSIT Jaffarpur (308). Several other areas remained on the brink of the 'very poor' threshold, including CRRI Mathura Road (298), Chandni Chowk (297), Punjabi Bagh (292), and the Commonwealth Sports Complex (291). Badarpur and Delhi University's North Campus both logged 288, while Bawana and Jahangirpuri recorded 265 and 261, respectively.

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Mixed Trends Across NCR

Neighbouring NCR cities registered varying air quality levels on Sunday. Noida recorded an AQI of 210 ('poor'), whereas Gurugram (200) and Faridabad (128) saw comparatively cleaner air in the 'moderate' category.

Despite Sunday's 'poor' readings, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta maintained that the capital's overall air quality has shown notable improvement compared to the last decade.

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Focus On Ground-Level Accountability For 2027

The CAQM in NCR and Adjoining Areas has directed the governments of Delhi and neighbouring NCR states to draft comprehensive, outcome-driven State Action Plans for 2027 to tackle pollution in the longer run.

The Commission outlined four core mandates for the upcoming plans:

First-Ever District-Level Action Plans: States have been tasked with formulating dedicated District-Level Action Plans as a core component of their broader state strategies. This decentralised approach is designed to sharpen grassroots execution, improve progress tracking, identify local bottlenecks, and enable rapid corrective action.

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Pollution Reduction Targets: In an attempt to move beyond simply listing anti-pollution activities, the CAQM has introduced binding, quantifiable goals. States must target a substantial reduction in overall pollution load, requiring a mandatory minimum cut of 15 per cent and aiming for up to 20 per cent.

Named Officer Accountability: To prevent bureaucratic buck-passing, officers tasked with meeting these targets will be explicitly designated by name and rank within the plans, establishing direct personal ownership for on-the-ground outcomes.

Targeted CAQM Interventions: Drawing on past enforcement data and emerging environmental challenges, the Commission will also prescribe supplementary measures that state authorities must integrate into their final blueprints.

In a statement issued by the monitoring body, the CAQM stated that it, through structural reforms, aimed to transition Delhi-NCR from reactive crisis management to a measurable, tightly monitored framework capable of delivering sustained, breathable air for residents across the region.