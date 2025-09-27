"Deeply Saddening, Heartbreaking": Leaders Condemn Loss Of Lives In Tamil Nadu Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep anguish over the "loss of lives" in a stampede during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally at Karur in Tamil Nadu, that killed at least 38 people.

"Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X late Saturday.

Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 27, 2025

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also conveyed his grief, describing the loss of innocent lives, including children, as "deeply pained and anguished." In a statement, he said, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said the news of the deaths was "deeply saddening," extending support and prayers for the families and the injured.

The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, describing the tragedy as "heartbreaking," offered his condolences and wished the injured a quick recovery.

Deeply anguished by the tragic accident at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2025

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) called the incident "shocking and painful," urging the Tamil Nadu government to ensure compensation and full medical assistance to the victims.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan said, "My heart trembles... I urge the government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and relief."

நெஞ்சு பதைக்கிறது. கரூரிலிருந்து வரும் செய்திகள் பேரதிர்ச்சியையும் வேதனையையும் அளிக்கின்றன. கூட்ட நெரிசலில் சிக்கி உயிரிழந்த அப்பாவி மக்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவிக்கவும் வார்த்தைகளின்றித் திகைக்கிறேன்.



நெரிசலிலிருந்து மீட்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு உரிய சிகிச்சையும்,… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 27, 2025

Superstar Rajinikanth too wrote on X, "The news of the loss of innocent lives shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families."

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders expressed sorrow and called on party workers to help the injured and their families.

Tamil Nadu BJP former state president K Annamalai criticised the DMK government and state police, demanding a deeper probe into the failure of crowd control and emergency response.

According to police sources, TVK had sought permission for a roadshow in Karur and, in a letter dated September 25, stated it expected only 10,000 people.

However, the turnout reportedly far exceeded this estimate. The letter had included an engineer's plan saying the venue could hold up to 60,000, but the actual crowd swelled beyond control, leading to the tragic crush.

Authorities continue rescue and medical efforts, while Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Karur to meet survivors and assess the situation.



