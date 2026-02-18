All About 'Made In India' INS Sumedha: President Murmu's 'Presidential Yacht'

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday praised the Indian Navy for safeguarding India's maritime interests and contributing to stability across the world's seas and oceans.

Speaking after the International Fleet Review 2026 at Visakhapatnam, the Supreme Commander of India's military, said Indian naval personnel and warships deployed worldwide are credible instruments of deterrence and defence against maritime threats and challenges.

She also underlined the Indian Navy's excellent record as a first-responder during humanitarian crises and natural disasters, extending quick assistance with compassion and competence.

President Murmu, the chief guest and reviewing officer for this edition of the IFR, the third to be hosted by India, inspected warships and naval vessels from 70 friendly countries today from INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vehicle, or OPV, which served as the Presidential Yacht.

All about INS Sumedha

Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, INS Sumedha was commissioned in March 2014.

It is the third in the Saryu class of OPVs, which are capable of ocean surveillance and monitoring, and play a key role in helping to control shipping lanes around India's coasts.

These vessels are known for their extended operational endurance, are fitted with the requisite weapons and sensors, and are capable of carrying an integral helicopter.

INS Sumedha. Credit: PIB/Ministry of Defence.

It is also the Navy's largest OPV, weighing in at 2,200 tons. It is 334 feet long and has a top speed of 46 km per hour. The maximum crew size is eight officers and 108 sailors.

Crucially, the INS Sumedha is not just a stealthy surveillance vessel; it is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara gun that can strike targets up to 40 km away. It also has an AK-630 cannon for heavy damage and can carry the indigenously-made Dhruv helicopter.

It boasts advanced sensors and security systems.

INS Sumedha has taken part in numerous missions, whether evacuating Indians stranded abroad, as in Operation Kaveri in April 2023, when it brought back 278 Indians who were stuck in strife-torn Sudan, or traveling to other countries, like Exercise Bright Star-23 in Egypt in September 2023, for military exercises and war games.