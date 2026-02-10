What Was On The Menu At President Murmu's Gala Banquet Dinner For Seychelles President

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremonial banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 9 February 2026 to welcome Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, who is in India on his first State visit. The occasion holds added significance as it coincides with fifty years of Seychelles' independence as well as fifty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. To honour the visiting leader and to reflect the maritime ties that connect India and Seychelles, the dinner was curated as a celebration of India's coastal culinary traditions. The menu brought together flavours and ingredients from the Malabar coast, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, presented in a refined, contemporary format. Take a look below at everything that was served.

A Menu Rooted In Coastal India - Course By Course

SOUP

The dinner opened with a warm, fragrant bowl of White Pumpkin & Coconut Soup, accompanied by mini idiyappam and a drizzle of curry-leaf oil inspired by the Malabar region.

SALAD & APPETISERS

A trio of light but flavour-packed starters followed:

Kosambari with Charred Pineapple, Yogurt Foam

(a modern take on the South Indian salad of split mung beans and cucumber, tempered with mustard seeds)

Jackfruit & Banana Blossom Skewers

(served with edible sugarcane skewers and kokum essence - a nod to Kerala)

Mini Dhokla with Mustard Topping

(a fluffy, steamed chickpea flour cake from Gujarat)

PRE-MAINS

The pre-main course celebrated earthy vegetables and gentle coastal flavours:

Sorekai, Majjige Huli, Yam and Raw Banana Thoran, Greens

(stuffed bottle gourd, spiced yam, and raw banana in Karnataka-style yogurt sauce)

These were served with:

Malabari Parotta

Jolad (White Millet) Bhakri

MAINS

The main course highlighted regional comfort foods elevated for a state banquet:

Batata nu Shaak

Udupi Brinjal Sukka

Paneer Tellicherry

Mushroom & Dal Varan

(Ghee-tempered Sona Masuri rice, Gujrati-style potatoes, pan-roasted aubergine, Kerala-spiced paneer, mushrooms, and Maharashtrian lentils)

Accompanied by a set of tangy, sweet and fiery condiments:

Date & Lime Pickle

Mango Chunda

Gongura Pickle

DESSERTS

The dessert section offered a beautifully balanced trio:

Shrikhand Creme Brelee

(saffron & cardamom-infused Maharashtrian shrikhand custard with a caramelized crust)

Khubani & Akhrot Halwa

(slow-cooked sweetened apricots with candied walnuts)

Freshly Cut Strawberries

To conclude, guests were served:

Nilgiri Tea / Cardamom Tea / Filter Coffee

ON THE TABLE & BEVERAGES

To keep the evening lively, bite-sized favourites were placed at the table:

Elaichi Chocolates, Nipattu, Dahi Vada, Pani Puri

Beverages included:

Kokum Sharbat

Fresh Orange Juice

Condiments:

Hiravi Chutney, Beetroot Pachdi, Sundried Tomato Thokku

A Musical Evening

Complementing the dinner was a rich classical repertoire performed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band and an ensemble of classical instrumentalists. The musical score featured a journey through Indian classical raagas, including Hamsadhwani, Khamaj, Yaman, Abheri, Mand, Desh, Malkauns, Bhairavi-and even a Seychelles touch with "Si Lanmour i For" by Jean-Marc Volcy, interpreted by the Naval Band.

A Shared Ocean, A Shared Table

The evening's menu was crafted as a culinary bridge between India and Seychelles, both nations linked by the Indian Ocean and centuries of maritime cultural exchange. Featuring coconut, kokum, bananas, millet, and coastal spices, the banquet honoured this legacy through food, drawing from lived traditions of fishing communities and coastal kitchens.