Deaths Of 320 Maoist Cadres In A Year Lay Bare Organisation's Losses

The Maoist's Central Committee has said that 320 of its cadres have been killed across the country in the last 11 months, exposing the scale of losses the organisation has suffered amid intensified security operations.

In a 17-page booklet, the Maoist leadership acknowledged that between December 2024 and November 2025, its ranks lost eight Central Committee members, 15 State Committee members and dozens of mid-level commanders. 25 district committee-level cadres, 73 area committee members, 116 general party members, 13 PLGA fighters and 33 local Jan Nirman members also died.

The group termed the encounter of its Politburo member and General Secretary Basava Raju a major setback. According to the booklet, of the 320 dead, 187 were men and 117 were women, while the committee lacks details on 20 others.

Region-wise, the committee admitted that 22 cadres were killed in Bihar-Jharkhand, 33 in Odisha, six on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border, eight in Telangana, six in the Andhra-Odisha border area, and a staggering 243 in south Bastar's Dandakaranya region, a traditional Maoist stronghold.

The organisation has no information on 37 cadres.

The Maoists also claimed that two senior leaders they termed "traitors" - Bhupati and Satish - were responsible for 299 cadres surrendering, and further weakened the network.

Following the release of the Maoist booklet, the Chhattisgarh Police said the organisation's own admission confirms the deep crisis, internal fractures and rapid decline of the movement. The police highlighted that the loss of 243 cadres in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee alone in just 11 months indicates how the outfit's operational capacity and ideological cohesion have been severely damaged.

Bastar Range Inspector General Sundarraj Pattalingam stated that the state government remains committed to delivering inclusive development and durable peace. He said that rapid improvements in roads, schools, health services, livelihoods, welfare schemes and connectivity are transforming remote areas that were denied basic amenities for decades due to Maoist interference.

Villages that once lived in fear, he said, are now embracing progress with confidence, hope and a firm desire for peace.

On behalf of the government, Sundarraj urged all Maoist cadres, whether from the PLGA units, local structures or higher leadership, to give up violence, surrender and return to the mainstream, assuring them of dignity, safety, rehabilitation and opportunities for a new life. He reiterated that the door for reform "will always remain open" for those who genuinely wish to return.