'Dark Nightmare': Commuters After 50-Minute Rush-Hour Glitch On Mumbai Metro

Mumbai's Metro Line 3 saw a service disruption lasting nearly 50 minutes on Friday because of a technical glitch. Stranded passengers alleged that they were left suffocating inside the trains without any official updates. "It felt like a dark nightmare," a passenger told NDTV.

The disruption on the line, also known as the Aqua Line, which stretches 33.5 km between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the north, took place during rush hour.

Because of the sudden malfunction, trains halted where they stood and, within moments, massive crowds of passengers began to gather at the stations.

Passengers reported experiencing immense mental stress and inconvenience during this period and were unable to even establish contact with Metro staff, leading to chaos and panic both inside the trains and at the stations.

Speaking to NDTV, angry and frightened passengers recounted their experience, with some going on to say people were on the verge of fainting because of suffocation.

"There was no network inside the Metro. Those 50 minutes felt like a pitch-black night. There were no staff members around and no one could be reached for help," recalled another.

In a statement, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited said train services on both downline and upline routes experienced delays due to a technical issue.

"The fault has since been rectified, and normal train services restored," it said.