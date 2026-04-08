Mumbai Metro Gets Major Boost As Two New Lines Launched

In a significant expansion of the city's urban rail network, the Mumbai Metro rail system today inaugurated the first operational phases of Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B, enhancing connectivity across western and eastern suburbs and marking a major milestone in the metropolitan transport grid.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, at separate functions held at Dahisar (for Line 9) and Diamond Garden, Chembur (for Line 2B). The two corridors started commercial operations from today, bringing much-anticipated relief to commuters across the region.

New Connectivity, Shorter Commutes

The newly opened stretches, Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon in Mira-Bhayandar and Metro Line 2B from Mandale in Mankhurd to Diamond Garden in Chembur, are expected to significantly reduce travel times and decongest busy arterial roads.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, flagging off a train at Dahisar East, called the development "a leap forward for Mumbai's commuters", saying, "Today marks an important chapter in our vision of a seamlessly connected Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These new corridors will not only cut travel time but will also bring suburbs closer to the economic heart of the city."

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, speaking at the Chembur ceremony, highlighted the long-term benefits, adding: "Metro Line 2B will eventually link the eastern suburbs more directly with other parts of the city, opening opportunities for economic activity and easing pressure on existing modes of transport."

The trips which currently take one to two hours due to heavy congestion, particularly between Dahisar and Mira-Bhayandar, could be completed in about 30 minutes on the new integrated metro service, offering commuters a faster, more predictable alternative to road travel. With direct metro links now available from Andheri to Kashigaon and enhanced links into Chembur's eastern suburbs, daily commuters are likely to save large amounts of time on long commutes, especially during peak hours, while also reducing dependence on busy arterial roads.

Transport experts noted that while these are partial stretches, with full completion of Line 9 slated by the end of the year and full operations of Line 2B by 2027, the immediate impact on daily commutes could be substantial for workers and students alike.

Public Response and Future Outlook

Early ridership reports suggest strong interest from the public, with commuters praising the convenience and punctuality of services. One daily traveller, Ashok Rawat said, "What used to take us well over an hour in traffic can now be done in a fraction of the time. It's a game-changer for people travelling from Mira-Bhayandar to central Mumbai."

Officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) underscored that the new lines are a key part of the broader plan to integrate the metro with bus and water transport systems, aiming to create a truly multimodal transit network.