"Definitely The Best": Harsh Goenka Says Mumbai Metro Surpasses Paris, London And New York Systems

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, recently took his first ride on the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) and shared high praise for the experience, comparing it to major global transit systems. He stated that having experienced the metros in Paris, London, and New York, the Mumbai Metro experience was "definitely the best." He described the stations as "spotless" and noted that the train arrived exactly on time. He praised the system for being organized, efficient, and "remarkably uncrowded" during his trip.

While impressed by the metro, he questioned why India cannot maintain its road standards at the same world-class level.

His post went viral, and many agreed with his take on the metro. One user wrote, "Metro is truly world-class! Clean, on time, and no crowds. Roads? Still a nightmare."

Another commented, "When public transport works this smoothly, it changes how people experience a city." Makes you realize good infrastructure is not a luxury; it is a mindset."

A third said, "Citizens must also do their part to maintain cleanliness and discipline."

"More millionaires should travel by metros. Make it a habit. Not just for a fun ride but to decongest Mumbai roads. Congrats, Harshji, for showing the way to others. "Will they also travel, at least twice a week?" a fourth user added.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3, which is a fully underground corridor, became fully operational in October 2025, connecting key areas like Colaba, BKC, and SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone).