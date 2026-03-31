Mumbai Metro Lines 2B, 9 To Begin Partial Operations From Friday

In a boost to Mumbai's suburban mobility, portions of Mumbai Metro Line 2B and Metro Line 9 are scheduled to commence partial operations on April 3, bringing metro connectivity to several key city and suburb areas.

The move by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is expected to significantly ease daily travel for commuters across eastern and northern parts of Greater Mumbai.

In the initial phase, Line 2B will serve the segment between DN Nagar in western Mumbai and Mandale (Mankhurd), covering five stations including Mandale, Mankhurd, BSNL Metro, Shivaji Chowk, and Diamond Garden, thereby linking Andheri West, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Kurla, and Chembur with the eastern suburbs.

Meanwhile, Line 9's first phase will operate on a 4.5 km stretch between Dahisar and Mira Road, including stations at Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Mira Gaon, and Kashigaon, anchoring crucial northern commuter zones.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, is slated to preside over the inauguration ceremony on April 3, marking a major step in Mumbai's metro expansion. The openings had been anticipated since late 2025 but were delayed due to political code of conduct timelines, budget sessions, and safety protocols required for system integration.

According to officials, the initial operational stretch of Line 2B, part of the larger Yellow Line corridor, will open for commuters following completion of safety clearances and trial runs. Once fully completed, the 23.6-km elevated corridor will comprise 20 stations, enhancing connectivity across densely populated neighbourhoods.

Similarly, Phase I of Line 9, an extension in the western suburbs, will improve transit options for residents in the rapidly growing Mira-Bhayandar belt.

Senior MMRDA officials conducted final inspections this week, reviewing station readiness, signaling systems, and passenger facilities ahead of the launch.

Transport planners expect the partial openings to substantially reduce travel time for thousands of daily commuters who currently depend on overcrowded suburban trains and traffic-clogged arterial roads.

Once fully integrated, the first phase of Line 2B will enhance connectivity for eastern suburb residents by providing additional high-capacity travel options and helping decongest arterial roads such as the Eastern Express Highway and SV Road, routes that have long struggled with peak-hour gridlocks.

Line 9, meanwhile, is likely to decongest road traffic between Dahisar check naka and Bhayandar, a corridor that frequently experiences peak-hour bottlenecks.

The April 3 opening also coincides with the launch of related mobility initiatives, including tunnelling work for the Thane-Borivali twin-tunnel project and the groundbreaking of the pod taxi project in Bandra-Kurla Complex, indicating a broader push toward integrated urban transit solutions.