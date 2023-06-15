Gujarat Chief Minister Chairs Meet To Review Preparedness For Cyclone Biparjoy

Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning regarding Cyclone Biparjoy.

As per IMD reports, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, which is moving northeastward in the Arabian Sea, is predicted to cross and make landfall at the Jakhau Port in Kutch this evening.

The IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on Wednesday, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have been given by India Meteorological Department.

"Sea conditions will remain disturbed today in the northeast Arabian Sea due to cyclone 'Biparjoy'. All fishing operations should remain suspended. Offshore activities, port and industrial activities and oil explorations should be regulated today", advised the Director General of IMD.

Preparations for protection against the cyclone are in full swing at the Gujarat coasts. Various district authorities have provided updates regarding evacuation measures and shelter home provisions in the districts.

"More than 47,000 people have been shifted to shelter homes in the Kachchh district. All pregnant women were moved to hospitals and other safe locations. Our aim is to ensure zero casualties. I appeal to people to remain safe at their respective locations and avoid travel", said Gujarat Health Minister, Rushikesh Patel.

Ahead of the cyclone, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Gujarat on Wednesday. The teams are working to evacuate people and animals out of low-lying coastal areas safely and to prepare other protective measures for the incoming storm.

"NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Kachchh's Mandvi and Naliya town which is likely to be affected as Cyclone Biparjoy is getting closer", said Naliya Police Sub-Inspector VR Ulva.

The Indian Army has also sent out teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard to assist the locals, help with evacuation and provide relief in affected areas.

"Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams", said Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO & Spokesperson MoD of Gujarat.