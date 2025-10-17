"They Are In Hurry To Set The Stage": Expert On Gujarat Cabinet Shake-Up

Gujarat is witnessing a significant cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with all 16 of the 17 ministers resigning ahead of the formal induction of the new lineup. Analysts say the move goes beyond administrative realignment and appears closely tied to upcoming electoral commitments, including civic polls and the next Vidhan Sabha elections.

"Ever since CR Patil was state president, there have been rumours about a reshuffle. With the elections approaching, the party must have decided to act," said Anil Pathak, a political analyst with 50 years of experience in Gujarat.

"The first step was changing the state president. Panchal has taken over from Patil, and it seems they are in a hurry to set the stage."

The timing of the reshuffle also follows the BJP's setback in a recent by-poll when Gopal Italia of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat, signalling potential vulnerabilities in the party's Saurashtra base.

"They want to woo the Patidar community of Saurashtra. They are trying their best to get back the voters," Pathak added.

Senior journalists covering the state pointed out that frequent reshuffles mean challenges.

"The fact that such a cabinet reshuffle is happening shows that things are not the best in the cabinet. Many ministers have been underperforming," said a journalist, covering the BJP for 20 years.

"But the reshuffle is being presented as a formal exercise. In the last two years, multiple reshuffles have already taken place. Does that happen in a well-run government?"

The reshuffle is also being seen through a gender lens. Gujarat has over 48 per cent women voters, and including women ministers could prove politically significant.

"There is chatter about more women leaders in the cabinet following the tenure of Anandiben Patel. She became the first female Chief Minister of the state, but subsequent cabinets did not necessarily carry the baton forward," analysts noted.

"In a state where nearly half of the electorate are women, including a woman minister will be a scoring point ahead of the civic polls."