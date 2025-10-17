Gujarat Cabinet Expansion Today, First Under Bhupendra Patel's Chief Ministership

Gujarat is set for a major cabinet expansion today, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel scheduled to meet Governor Acharya Devvrat and submit the list of new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is slated for 11:30 am at Mahatma Mandir, marking the first major reshuffle since Patel took charge.

The final lineup was reportedly sealed after a late-night meeting between BJP national president JP Nadda and Patel at the Chief Minister's residence. The dinner diplomacy lasted over two hours and followed Nadda's arrival at the Gandhinagar Circuit House late Thursday night. He was accompanied by Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma and organisation general secretary Ratnakar.

According to party sources, selected ministers are expected to be informed of their inclusion after the Chief Minister's meeting with the Governor. Later in the day, at 4:30 pm, the BJP will hold a felicitation ceremony for newly appointed state president Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma at the Sabarmati riverfront.

The new cabinet is likely to be larger than the 2022 lineup, which had just 17 ministers, one of the leanest in Gujarat's recent history.

With civic elections and the 2027 assembly polls on the horizon, the reshuffle is aimed at broadening social and regional representation, particularly among OBC and Patidar leaders, and ensuring Saurashtra's stronger presence.