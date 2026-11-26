Not one of those who escaped punishment in the Cheemeni political killings is alive today, a pointed warning by former CPI(M) MLA and Kannur District Secretariat member TI Madhusoodanan has triggered a major political controversy in Kerala, with his remarks being interpreted as a threat of extrajudicial retaliation against those acquitted in the murder of CPI(M) worker CV Dhanaraj.

Invoking the 1987 Cheemeni massacre, in which five CPI(M) workers were burnt to death, Madhusoodanan said the judiciary, the establishment and those who mocked the party should remember what happened to those who escaped judicial punishment.

"No court punished anyone in the Cheemeni incident, where five people were burnt to death. But the establishment would do well to understand that none of them exists on this earth today. Not even one," Madhusoodanan said while addressing a public meeting on Wednesday.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the verdict in the 2016 Dhanaraj murder case on Wednesday, in which three RSS-BJP workers were sentenced to life imprisonment while several other accused were acquitted in a politically violent district of Kannur in Kerala.

In a direct attack on the judiciary, Madhusoodanan also accused it of serving the interests of the establishment and attempting to suppress progressive and Left-wing politics through imprisonment and punishment.

Mocking the verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case, he remarked that it was fortunate that the court had not declared that Dhanaraj was never murdered.

He questioned the court's rejection of the testimony of the first witness, arguing that the witness's association with the CPI(M) and employment at a cooperative bank had been used to discredit his account.

Taking a swipe at the judge, Madhusoodanan referred to the use of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish's poetry in judicial pronouncements.

"He can sit in the comfort of an air-conditioned room and quote poetry. He can continue travelling in his imaginary boat, believing that the fighting spirit of Left-wing politics can be destroyed through imprisonment and punishment," he said.

The CPI(M) leader also warned those criticising the party on social media of consequences if they took their criticism to the streets.

The Congress and the BJP accused Madhusoodanan of issuing open threats of political violence and making remarks that could amount to contempt of court. Both parties have demanded criminal proceedings against the former MLA.

The remarks assume particular significance given Kannur's decades-long history of political killings and retaliatory violence involving the CPI(M) and the RSS-BJP.

The State Intelligence Wing has reportedly initiated an inquiry into the controversial speech.