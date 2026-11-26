The Congress high command is expected to intervene urgently in the escalating factional war within the party's Kerala unit, triggered by a power struggle over the post of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, had on Wednesday instructed several leaders, including Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, not to further complicate the situation. However, rival factions have continued to engage in public exchanges despite the leadership's strict directive against public statements.

At the centre of the controversy are Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil and Rajmohan Unnithan, whose differences have exposed deepening divisions within the state Congress.

A section of the party alleges that Shafi Parambil is attempting to secure the KPCC president's post by consolidating the support of the faction aligned with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and the traditional 'A Group', once led by former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Shafi's supporters, however, accuse Unnithan of deliberately targeting the young leader to scuttle his prospects of becoming the state Congress chief. They claim Unnithan's criticism stems from his own unfulfilled ambitions of heading the state unit.

Meanwhile, Unnithan's supporters are pitching senior Congress leaders Benny Behanan and KC Joseph for the top organisational post.

The traditional A Group and the KC Venugopal faction have reportedly decided to jointly counter Unnithan's criticism of Shafi, further intensifying the factional confrontation.

Adding another dimension to the controversy, late Oommen Chandy's wife Mariamma Oommen has backed Unnithan's remarks, questioning whether Shafi had reciprocated the affection and support extended to him by the former Chief Minister. Speaking to local media, she also maintained that there were senior leaders capable of leading the A Group and recalled how several leaders had distanced themselves from Oommen Chandy when he faced attacks.

The factional battle has also spilled onto social media, with supporters of rival leaders openly trading accusations.

With competing factions attempting to consolidate their influence ahead of the anticipated organisational restructuring, the high command is now preparing to intervene amid concerns over breaches of party discipline.

Whether the national leadership will initiate disciplinary action against those involved in the public confrontation remains unclear.

Responding to the development, Chief Minister VD Satheeshan openly stated he would like to keep away from this politics. "I am from a different neighbourhood," he said, adding that the KPCC president would respond to it.