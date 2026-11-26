A woman with a history of involvement in narcotics cases was arrested with 11.465 grams of MDMA during an Excise Department raid at a private apartment in Thamarassery in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The accused, identified as Zakira AK, a native of Thiruvambady, allegedly turned violent during the inspection and attacked a woman Civil Excise Officer, leaving her injured.

The seizure was made on Tuesday, November 24, during a joint operation conducted by the Thamarassery Excise Range and the Deputy Excise Commissioner's squad at a private apartment in Vendeckumukku, Kedavur, officials said.

A case has been registered against the woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of a commercial quantity of MDMA.

According to Excise officials, Zakira is an accused in multiple narcotics cases. She was previously booked in a case involving the seizure of 265 grams of methamphetamine under the Kalikavu Excise Range and another involving the possession of 3.06 grams of methamphetamine under the Kalpetta Excise Range.

She was out on bail in the earlier cases when she was arrested again with a commercial quantity of synthetic drugs.

The operation was led by Thamarassery Excise Range Inspector Sajin MJ and the Deputy Excise Commissioner's squad.

