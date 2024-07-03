Couple Buried, Children Injured As House Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Tripura

Over 122 houses have been damaged in the heavy downpour till Wednesday

A couple died and their two minor children were critically injured after their mud house in West Tripura collapsed while they were asleep, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that due to the incessant rain during the last three days, a part of the mud house collapsed causing the death of Rajen Tanti (35) and his wife Jhuma Tanti (26) at Meghli Para village in West Tripura district late on Tuesday night.

The victims' four-month and nine-year-old daughters received critical injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Senior officials including West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and Panchayat Samiti members visited the spot.

Meanwhile, 430 people from 100 families have been sheltered in 8 relief camps in Kumarghat in Unakoti district since Tuesday after flood water submerged their homes and localities following heavy rain.

Over 122 houses have been damaged in the heavy downpour till Wednesday.

The water level in most rivers of the state is below the expected floor level but parts of Manu river in Unakoti district had crossed the warning level by Wednesday evening as per a report of the water resource department.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)