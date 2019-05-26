Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Strike Tripura, Over 700 People Homeless

"North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts are affected," the head of the State Disaster Management Authority said.

All India | | Updated: May 26, 2019 07:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Strike Tripura, Over 700 People Homeless

A total of 1,039 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.


Agartala: 

Over 700 people were rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps across Tripura due to heavy rain and thunderstorms since Friday, an official said.

However, there was no report of any casualty. "North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts have been affected," the head of the State Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das said.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in a report said, out of the 739 people, who are   sheltered in various relief camps, 358 people are from Unakoti district and 381 from North Tripura district.

A total of 1,039 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

"A total of 40 rescue boats were pressed into service by the state revenue department to evacuate the people from affected areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have also joined the rescue operations," Das said.

A number of trees and electric posts have been uprooted due to blustery winds, the officials said.

In Unakoti district, the water level of Manu river crossed the danger mark on Saturday afternoon.

The MeT department predicted that rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will continue in the state today. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Heavy rain TripuraThunderstorm Tripura

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsElection Results 2019Election NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................