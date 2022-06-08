Bihar Couple Begs For Money To Pay Rs 50,000 "Bribe" To Hospital For Son's Body

Since the couple does not have the money, they are walking around the city "begging for money"

An elderly couple is out on the streets of Bihar's Samastipur seeking money to "get their son's body released from a government hospital". A hospital employee allegedly asked the couple for Rs 50,000 to release the body of their son.

Since the couple does not have the money, they are walking around the city "begging for money".

A video of the couple has gone viral on social media.

The father said that his son that gone missing a few days ago.

"Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?," Mahesh Thakur told ANI.

Most of the health workers at the hospital are on contract and often do not get their salaries on time. There have been several instances where the staff has taken money from relatives of patients.

The hospital authorities have said that strict action will be taken in the matter. "Those found responsible will not be spared. This is a shame on humanity," said Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Samastipur.