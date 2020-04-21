Punjab Chief Minister Lauds 98-Year-Old For Stitching COVID-19 Masks

Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal, 98, who has a blurry vision in one eye, wakes up early every day and stitches masks from 8 am to 4 pm, without caring about her own health.

Amarinder Singh praised the "selfless dedication" of the lady (File)

Chandigarh:

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed 98-year-old woman as "strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab" for making masks for the poor in the battle against COVID-19.

"The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way," the Punjab Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Punjab government has made wearing masks mandatory as more than 200 people have been infected with the virus in the state.

