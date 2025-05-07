Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Elon Musk's Starlink Moves Closer To Approval, Gets 'Letter Of Intent': Report

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Elon Musk's Starlink Moves Closer To Approval, Gets 'Letter Of Intent': Report

Taking a step towards granting approval to Starlink, the Centre has issued a letter of intent to the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet services provider, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology.

Sources told PTI that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a letter of intent to Starlink. Similar letters had earlier been issued to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Starlink, Elon Musk, Starlink In India
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com