Elon Musk's Starlink Moves Closer To Approval, Gets 'Letter Of Intent': Report

Taking a step towards granting approval to Starlink, the Centre has issued a letter of intent to the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet services provider, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology.

Sources told PTI that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a letter of intent to Starlink. Similar letters had earlier been issued to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.