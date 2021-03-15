'Don't Let Guard Down': Rahul Gandhi As India's Covid Cases Surge

"COVID-19 continues to be a big threat," the Congress leader said. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down.

He had last month accused the government of being grossly negligent and over confident in tackling coronavirus, saying it is not over yet.

"As warned earlier, Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up -- wear masks and follow all precautions," he said on Twitter.

He shared a graph showing that coronavirus cases have doubled in the last four weeks. The graph showed that weekly cases increased by 33 per cent, the sharpest surge since July last year.

India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in 85 days, taking the total tally of cases to 1,13,85,339, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.