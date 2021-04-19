Covid India Live Updates: Ensure Movement Restrictions Don't Hamper Vaccination Exercise, Centre Tells States

Coronavirus Live Updates: For management of infected patients certain hospitals are being earmarked as dedicated Covid hospitals.

CVCs identified as dedicated Covid hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted vaccination services

New Delhi:

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories to ensure that restrictions on movement imposed by them for COVID-19 control do not adversely impact the inoculation exercise.

In a letter to states and UTs, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said that in view of rising COVID-19 cases, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus infection which also includes curfews and partial/complete lockdown in some states and districts for variable periods.

Similarly, for management of coronavirus infected patients certain hospitals are being earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for management of only COVID-19 cases.

"In this regard it is advised COVID-19 vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and fro COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions.

"Similarly, those CVCs which have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services. Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is directly separated from the building/block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done," he said.

Apr 19, 2021 06:11 (IST)
Self-Discipline Fortnight In Rajasthan From Today As Cases Spike

Restrictions will be imposed in Rajasthan till May 3 as cases of coronavirus continue to surge in the state and across the country. Read Here
Apr 19, 2021 06:00 (IST)
Apr 19, 2021 05:56 (IST)
Kerala universities postpone exams amid COVID-19 surge

Following the intervention of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, all exams being scheduled by the universities from Monday have been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 surge in the state.

Among those universities that postponed various exams include APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

"Vice-Chancellors have been requested by the Governor to postpone all offline exams. The Governor has suggested that fresh dates be given based on the prevailing conditions," said the Kerala Governor''s office.

"In view of the directions from the Chancellor and considering the representations from student organisations, Vice-Chancellor has directed to postpone all scheduled examinations of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University," said a release issued by Controller of Examinations of the University.