Delhi's 6-Day Lockdown: See What's Allowed

Delhi Curfew: Autos and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only

Delhi will be under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today as the second and more deadly wave of coronavirus showed little signs of slowing down.

Adding that the lockdown was necessary to prevent a bigger crisis in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal said: "The government will take full care of you. We took this tough decision taking the situation into consideration."

Here is what will be open and what stays closed in Delhi:

Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed.

All private offices will go back to Work From Home mode.

Delhi government offices and corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such healthcare and emergency services will be allowed to function.

Only 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals.

All malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms and spas will remain shut during the curfew.

Any social, religious, political, entertainment or sports gathering will be prohibited.

Any national sporting event can take place at a stadium but no spectators allowed.

People exempted from restriction of movement during the curfew:

Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats can move without restrictions on production of a valid ID proof.

Students appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card.

People going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination will be allowed on production of valid ID card.

People coming or going to airports, railway stations or bus stations will be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Pregnant women and patients going for medical services with attendant will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card, doctor's prescription or medical papers.

Movement of people related to commercial and private offices providing following services are allowed:

Food, groceries, fruits and vegetables shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, newspaper distribution will be open.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs offices will remain open.

Home delivery and takeaway of food by restaurants will be allowed.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce will be allowed.

Telecommunications, internet services, cable services, and IT enabled services.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

Water supply, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, cold storage and warehousing services.

Private security services.

Manufacturing units of essential commodities. Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers will also be allowed.

Transport services:

Public transport such as buses and metros will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity; autos and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only. No standing passenger will be allowed.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for this.

Delhi 6-day lockdown rules by NDTV on Scribd