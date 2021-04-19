Delhi Schools To Be On Summer Vacation From Tomorrow To June 9

Earlier the summer vacation was scheduled from May 11 to June 3 (Representational)

The Delhi government today issued a circular advancing the summer vacation in all city schools as the national capital fights a massive battle against coronavirus.

The vacation, earlier scheduled from May 11 to June 3, will now begin from tomorrow and schools will remain shut till June 9, the order said.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation during Academic Session 2021-2022 is hereby rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

During the vacation, the heads of schools are authorised to call in the vacation staff as per requirement for any school-related work but with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said, adding that all Standard Operating Procedures must be followed by them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday, calling it necessary with the city's resources at a breaking point in an escalating Covid crisis. Only essential services will be allowed.