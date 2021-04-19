Vaccine For All Above 18 Starting May 1

So far, the government had allowed vaccinations only for frontline workers and those above 45. (File)

Vaccinations will be widened to everyone above 18 in the next stage beginning May 1, the government announced today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings today.

All adults will be vaccinated in "a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination", the government said in a statement on a day India reported a new record high of 2.73 lakh cases in a day.

India began inoculating people in January using two Covid vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech's made-in-India Covaxin. So far, the government had allowed vaccinations only for frontline workers and those above 45.

"Government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time," PM Modi said.

Pricing, procurement, eligibility and administering of vaccines will be flexible in the latest round of the world's largest vaccination drive, the government said.

Vaccine manufacturers have been incentivized to scale up their production and release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a declared price.

States can now get additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers.

Here are key points in the liberalized vaccination rules: