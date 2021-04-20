Covid India Live Updates: Over 12.69 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Ministry

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 (File)

India has administered more than 12.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

Total 73,600 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Monday, the highest so far, it said, adding that on an average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,69,56,032, according to a provisional report till 8 pm on Monday. On the 94th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday, a total of 31,03,474 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm -- 21,67,374 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,36,100 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers. The phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases:

Apr 20, 2021 06:15 (IST) Maharashtra government issues SOP on micro containment zone



Any cooperative housing society (CHS) having more than five COVID-19 cases, who are present in the society/building, will be declared as a micro containment zone (MCZ), the Maharashtra government has said.

The state government declared the standard operating procedure (SOP) for MCZs in an order issued on Sunday under the break the chain initiative, launched to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases, which have seen a spurt in the recent weeks.

The government said a MCZ means any delineated area so declared by local disaster management authority (DMA).

The government said if the DMA is of the view that there is a willful default on part of residents leading to their housing society being declared a MCZ, it may levy a fine on them that may collectively go up to Rs 10,000.

Apr 20, 2021 05:51 (IST) Covid-19: First "Oxygen Express" rakes leave from Mumbai region to Vizag



The first ''Oxygen Express'' departed from Central Railway's Kalamboli yard on Monday evening to ferry liquid oxygen for Maharashtra from Vishakhapatnam steel plant in Andhra Pradesh amid the worsening COVID-19 situation.

In a statement, the ministry of railways informed that the Mumbai Division built a ramp overnight within 24 hours at Kalamboli goods yard to facilitate loading/unloading of tankers in/from flat wagons.

"The Ro-Ro (roll-on, roll-off) service with seven empty tankers departed from Kalamboli goods yard for Visakhapatnam steel plant siding at 8.05 pm on Monday."

This train will move via Vasai Road, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Raipur Junction to Visakhapatnam steel plant siding in ECoR zone where it will be loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen.

On Sunday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in an interview to ANI, had informed that the central government was creating a green corridor for fast movement of ''Oxygen Express'' trains to facilities for the smooth transport of oxygen to states.