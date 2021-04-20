Night Curfew From 9 pm To 6 am From Tomorrow Till May 4 In Karnataka

Karnataka has joined a long line of states that have declared curfew on nights and weekends.

Karnataka has joined a long line of states that have declared curfew on nights and weekends to put brakes on the unchecked progress of coronavirus.

Karnataka -- whose Covid numbers have been spiralling with a positivity rate above 12 per cent -- took the hard measure after Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa tested positive for Covid for a second time.

From hospital, the Chief Minister held an all-party virtual meeting yesterday to decide on the way forward for the state.

Telangana has already announced night curfew and Uttar Pradesh ordered a weekend lockdown. States that led the country in these have opted for -- or are contemplating -- stronger measures.

Delhi became the first to declare a week-long lockdown yesterday. It was followed by Jharkhand.

Maharashtra has indicated that it might take a similar step soon. Its health minister Rajesh Tope said the state cabinet favours a "strict lockdown" and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Wednesday.

In an address to the nation this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that complete, national lockdown is not an option as of now.