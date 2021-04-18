AIIMS Chief Suggests These 3 Steps To Fight Covid Effectively

We got complacent, said Dr Randeep Guleria, the chief of AIIMS.

The chief of India's premier medical science institute has recommended three key steps to battle the rampaging second wave of Covid-19: Creation of containment zones, banning of crowds, and boosting vaccination. All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria, speaking at the NDTV Solutions Summit today, said second waves of pandemics have always been more dangerous historically.

"We should have been more alert. We knew there are variants (of Covid-19) circulating in the world. It was only a matter of time until the strains are found in India...We got complacent," Dr Guleria said.

"We have to do 3-4 things: We must stop the infection from spreading. We must create a strict containment zone in the most affected areas with testing, tracking, and treatment. Secondly, we must ban crowding. Third, we must boost vaccination," he said.

The AIIMS chief's comments came a day after India reported a record 2.61 lakh new cases with 1,501 deaths.