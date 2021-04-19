Delhi Under 6-Day Lockdown: See Government's Full Order Here

Delhi Lockdown: Autos and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only

Delhi will be under a six-day lockdown from 10pm tonight till next Monday 5am, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced day as the national capital struggles to tackle with the massive Covid surge, shortage of ICU beds and oxygen supply.

The Delhi government released guidelines of what will be allowed and what won't in an order today.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases and a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent, which means almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out positive. A day before, 24,375 Covid cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.

See the full order here:

