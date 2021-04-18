'Self-Discipline Fortnight' In Rajasthan From Today As Cases Spike

Newspaper deliveries will be allowed between 4 am and 8 am (Representational)

Restrictions will be imposed in Rajasthan till May 3 as cases of coronavirus continue to surge in the state and across the country.

Called "anushasan pakhwada" or "self-discipline fortnight", strict curbs will be imposed on movements across the state from 5 am today till 5 am on May 3.

No restrictions will be imposed on the movement of government officials, police, Home Guards, fire services officials, public transport staff, civic officials, sanitation workers, health workers and medics travelling with identity cards, an official order said.

Grocery shops and stalls selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and milk will be allowed to remain open till 5 pm during this "self-discipline fortnight".

However, those selling fruits and vegetables on handcarts, auto rickshaws and mobile vans will be allowed to function till 7 pm.

Those travelling to and from airports, bus stands and train stations will be allowed with valid tickets, it said.

A negative RT-PCR certificate for tests conducted within 72 hours of travel will be mandatory to enter the state, the order noted.

Newspaper deliveries will be allowed between 4 am and 8 am.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 10,514 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection count of the state to 4,14,869.