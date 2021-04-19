'Total Chaos': Sena Leader Calls For Special Parliament Session On Covid

The Shiv Sena called for a Parliament session to discuss the utmost and tension everywhere.

The Shiv Sena has called for a two-day special session of Parliament to discuss the "unprecedented situation" arising out of the Covid-19 resurgence. Dubbing the prevailing conditions "almost war-like", Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha member of the Maharashtra ruling alliance's lead party, said there was "confusion and tension" everywhere.

Maharashtra has remained one of the worst affected states in the country ever since the pandemic hit India in January 2020. The second wave of the Covid-19 crisis, which has swept the country over the past few weeks, has only worsened the conditions. Yesterday, the state reported 68,631 new cases and 503 deaths even as the country saw its biggest spike of 2.73 lakh new infections, along with 1,619 fatalities.

"It's an unprecedented & almost a war like situation. Utmost confusion & tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen & no vaccination as well! It's nothing but TOTAL CHAOS! A Spl session of the Parliament for at least 2 days should be called to discuss the situation!" Mr Raut tweeted today.

He was referring to the reports of an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds, drugs, and manpower coming from various states, including Maharashtra, amid the surge.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had last week reportedly reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter, but was allegedly told that he was busy campaigning in West Bengal. This sparked a political controversy.

Later several central leaders, including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, assured Mr Thackeray of adequate supplies of medicines and oxygen to the state.