Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Nearly 2,000 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In A Day

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 15 new Covid-related deaths reported in India on Monday.

India reported 1,968 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest in 133 days, raising the tally to 4,45,99,466, according to the Union health ministry.

The country also reported 15 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,28,716.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

